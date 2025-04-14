PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will set the ceiling price for certified rice seeds under the Certified Rice Seed incentive at wholesale level from RM54 to RM52 per 20-kilogramme pack and RM58 to RM56 at the retail level in Peninsular Malaysia effective tomorrow.

The ministry said the adjustment was done after engagement sessions were held with farmers and producers, taking into consideration various factors, including the production cost of seeds and the adjustment to rice floor prices.

“This decision is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure the welfare of rice farmers so they can get high quality rice seeds at affordable prices and to ensure the continuous supply of certified rice seeds in the market for a balanced national rice industry ecosystem,” the ministry said in a statement today.

All certified rice seed wholesalers and retailers have been instructed to adjust prices respectively, the ministry said, adding that, those found to be manipulating seed supply and prices, including refusal to sell, hoarding, imposing conditions to sales and selling at prices exceeding that of the set ceiling price, will have their licences revoked.