SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has denied viral claims on social media alleging that its faith rehabilitation programme for former members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) focuses solely on the study of tajwid (Qur’anic pronunciation rules).

MAIS secretary Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar said the Insan Rabbani programme, introduced to rehabilitate the beliefs (akidah) of former GISBH members, was approved on Feb 4. 2025, as aligned with the fatwa gazetted on Oct 16, 2024, which ruled that the beliefs, teachings, and practices of GISBH and its network deviate from true Islamic teachings.

He said the programme is part of MAIS’ broader efforts to restore the Islamic faith of former members, conducted in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), and runs from Feb 15 to to August 2025.

“The Insan Rabbani programme is held every Sunday in 24 sessions, each lasting four hours, at four locations: Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Country Homes in Rawang; Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam; SRA Sijangkang in Kuala Langat; and SRA Sungai Kantan in Kajang. A total of 51 certified teachers are involved in delivering the modules,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Shahir added that the programme follows the Istitabah Module, approved by MAIS in 2013, and includes key areas of Islamic education such as Qur’anic studies, akidah (faith), tasawuf (spiritual purification), and fikah (Islamic jurisprudence) tailored for adult participants.

Regarding Qur’anic studies, he said participants learn not just tajwid, but also deepen their understanding of the Qur’an to improve their recitation and comprehension.

“The akidah module covers the foundations of Islamic belief, including the correct understanding of the attributes of Allah SWT, the role of prophets, and related concepts,” he said.

The tasawuf component, he added, focuses on purifying the heart and cultivating good character traits, while the fikah module teaches practical religious rulings, especially on prayer, based on the Shafi’i school of thought.

For children of former GISBH members, MAIS uses the JAIS Pendidikan Insani (Holistic Education) Module. This module aims to nurture children’s personality and potential in a comprehensive and integrated way, guided by divine revelation and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW. It covers areas such as akidah (faith), ibadah (acts of worship), and akhlak (morality).

“Therefore, the claim circulating on social media that the rehabilitation programme only focuses on tajwid is inaccurate and misleading,” Ahmad Shahir said.

Previously, the media reported that a total of 2,474 former GISBH members, including 1,410 children, are taking part in the insan Rabbani programme, which began on Feb 15 and continues until August, involving several phases of rehabilitation.