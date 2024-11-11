Child abuse: Mother, two friends jailed, fined

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a woman and her two female friends to 14 days in jail and a RM10,000 fine each for child abuse, with the victim being her three-year and six-month-old biological son.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin handed down the sentence on the three women after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The accused are the victim’s mother, who is a fast food restaurant worker aged 20, housewife Adibah Mohd Zaini, 35, and Nor Azlin Fatin Najihah Lokman, 25, who is unemployed.

They are ordered to serve the 14-day jail sentence from today and to be jailed for another six months if they fail to pay the fine.

The judge also ordered the three women to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with no collateral and also to perform 240 hours of community service within six months after completing their jail sentence.

The three women were jointly charged with abusing the boy by kicking him at an apartment in Taman Danau Desa, Brickfields here at 1.40 pm on Feb 23 this year.

They were charged under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the victim’s mother lodged a police report last Nov 4 regarding video footage showing Adibah kicking her son several times in front of her and Nor Azlin. The incident occurred at Adibah’s house last Feb 23.

Following the police report, the victim was referred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for medical examination which found injuries on the victim’s eyebrows, stomach, back, hands and feet.

Following a police investigation, it was found all three women had abused the boy by kicking him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Tee Yee Khuan appeared for the prosecution, while the three women were unrepresented.