SHAH ALAM: A total of 18 children rescued from a welfare home in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, recently are now under the temporary care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Selangor Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said the state JKM is also working to trace the next of kin of the children - 12 boys and six girls.

“Selangor JKM has obtained a temporary custody order for two months. After that, the process will continue until investigations are completed. If we successfully trace these children’s families, they will be returned to the rightful and qualified parties to care for them,” she said.

She said this after the launch of the Selangor Care Accelerator (XCare) 2025 here today.

Previously, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, in a statement, said that a welfare home was ordered to close following a viral video showing the mistreatment of children at the premises.

Commenting on the murder case in Section 18 involving two disabled beggars believed to have clashed over territory last week, Anfaal said the Selangor government is in the process of drafting the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) policy.

She said the policy would address the rights and needs of the disabled community, adopting a ‘no one left behind’ and inclusivity approach.

“For example, when it comes to employment opportunities for young and adult disabled individuals, we are looking at how companies can be encouraged to hire them. This focus on inclusivity aims to prevent issues such as begging,” she said.

Regarding the reported rise in HIV infection cases among university and school students, Anfaal said her office would work closely with the police and relevant authorities to prevent the situation from worsening.

She would also request a report from Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan on cases related to drug abuse and other social issues so that a coordinated response could be implemented.

“We will also collaborate with the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) because early awareness and advocacy on the dangers of this disease are crucial. It must be addressed in an integrated manner, not just from a welfare or family development perspective,” she said.