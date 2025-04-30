WHILE motorists face their own challenges on the road when dealing with other vehicles, the same can be said for pedestrians — even in situations where they have the right of way.

A TikTok video that recently went viral resonated with many, highlighting major concerns about pedestrian safety in Malaysia.

“Priority should be given to pedestrians, and listen to how politely they say thank you, even though they have the right to cross the road first,” a man said in the viral video.

The video further emphasised the importance of zebra crossings on busy roads, reminding motorists to always prioritise pedestrians unless traffic lights are present.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s yellow or white — priority is given to pedestrians,” he added.

Users enthusiastically agreed with the video’s message, with some comparing how pedestrians are treated in other countries.

“Pedestrians do not even need to raise their hand. It is their right to use the zebra crossing. Vehicles should stop and give way — not speed up when they see pedestrians crossing,” one user pointed out.

“The majority of Malaysian drivers do not respect pedestrians,” another claimed.

“In Japan, drivers must prioritise pedestrians even if the light has turned green,” a user noted.

Other commenters also cautioned motorists against signalling pedestrians to cross, warning that they may do so without checking for other oncoming vehicles.