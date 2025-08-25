Children wary of portal to report bullying incidents

PETALING JAYA: A proposal for a national child-friendly online portal to report bullying is being considered by the authorities, but doubts remain over whether children themselves would use it.

The idea, aimed at providing students with a safe digital channel to speak up, has drawn cautious interest yet concerns about privacy, trust and effectiveness suggest its success is far from assured.

For 13-year-old Einmal Teh (not his real name), the hesitation is clear.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable going online to tell my story unless the incident was really severe.

“If it’s something personal or embarrassing, I’d be worried it could affect my future,” he told theSun.

Although the proposed portal promises anonymity, Einmal said most children would still prefer parents or teachers over strangers behind a screen.

“They are people you know personally and trust. With a portal, you’re just sharing with strangers and there’s always the fear that information could leak out.”

His scepticism reflects wider anxieties about digital security.

“I feel that any info or data shared online is not secure. We hear of data fraud and stolen details all the time,” he said, adding that bullies or classmates might discover a complaint if systems fail.

Asked what kind of action he would want, Einmal was blunt: “The bully should be moved to another school, away from me. And no one should know it was me who reported.

“Most of us would prefer talking to a teacher or our parents,” he said, stressing that face-to-face conversations feel more genuine and secure.

It was reported that Parliament will, on Thursday, receive a statement on school bullying, with proposals including a child-friendly complaints portal to replace hotlines seen as less accessible to children.

Parliamentary Select Committee chairperson Yeo Bee Yin was quoted as saying that the proposal will be included in the statement drawn from recommendations by the education, women and home ministries as well as NGOs and activists.

For 17-year-old Nur Hayfaa Qistina (not her real name), who has just finished secondary school, the portal could be a step in the right direction, but only if it guarantees safety and privacy.

“When I was still in school, a lot of students didn’t dare speak up. Teachers told us we could come to them, but many of my friends felt like nothing would change.

“If there had been an official platform, some people would have felt braver to tell their story, especially if the complainant could remain anonymous.”

Nur Hayfaa said she would have considered using such a system, provided her identity was fully protected.

“It’s easier to type what you feel than to sit in front of a teacher. But I’d still worry if my name might leak, or if the bully would find out.”

She suggested that complaints be handled by neutral parties rather than school disciplinarians.

“They usually focus on punishment and sometimes the bullies get angrier when they’re punished.

“Maybe someone from outside the school system – a social worker or counsellor – would make students feel someone is really listening.”

Another 13-year-old boy who spoke on condition of anonymity agreed the portal could help but said fears of exposure and retaliation are a major concern.

“They always say it’s private, but how do we know? If the bully finds out, that’s the scary part.”

He added that he would prefer a counsellor or someone trained to work with children.

“Not just a teacher who says, ‘don’t fight’, and that’s it.

“I want someone who will take me seriously and make going to school feel safe again.”