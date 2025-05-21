BEIJING: China has expressed strong support for the upcoming ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, underscoring the importance of enhanced cooperation among Southeast Asia, the oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and China to strengthen trade, regional connectivity and economic integration amid global trade challenges.

The ASEAN-GCC-CHINA summit will be held here on May 27.

Liang Jianjun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said Beijing views the trilateral summit as a timely platform to consolidate ties between ASEAN, GCC and China in areas ranging from infrastructure to digital innovation, food security, energy and supply chain resilience.

China is ready to work with GCC countries using global trading system rules, along with ASEAN, as they strive to extract mutual economic benefits, Liang said at a press conference on China’s philosophy and practice of neighbourhood diplomacy in the “new era.”

Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN Summit, the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit concurrently at the end of this month, which will be preceded by preparatory work by senior officials and ministerial meetings at the KLCC.

Liang said the summit is an extension of a broader multilateral outreach with countries of the Global South and part of China’s efforts to promote inclusive development, fair global governance and shared prosperity. “China also reiterated its commitment to upholding a multilateral system based on equality, mutual respect and common development,” he added.

Liang noted that there remains vast untapped potential for cooperation in the fields of energy and agriculture in ASEAN and that China welcomes more agricultural exports from ASEAN countries.

He pointed out that Malaysia, in particular, holds significant potential as a regional logistics and production hub due to its strategic location and robust infrastructure development, citing the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) as an example of China-Malaysia collaboration that delivers practical benefits for the region.

“With construction now nearly 80 per cent complete, the ECRL will create a new economic corridor connecting the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia, significantly enhancing connectivity for goods, services and people,” he said. “After the ECRL is built, it will become a traffic network that not only strengthens energy and exports but also streamlines logistics, including transporting fish and shrimp from the East Coast to ports via rail.”

Liang said both countries have agreed to establish a railway cooperation and alliance mechanism to accelerate intercontinental connectivity, including discussions on potential routes linking neighbouring countries.

He also revealed that China and Malaysia will soon launch a cultural dialogue mechanism focused on Islamic culture and regional heritage.

Liang reaffirmed China’s belief that no country, regardless of size or strength, should be excluded from global economic development.

He said all nations should have equal power, opportunity, and responsibility in shaping the global order.

“We have always been good friends with Malaysia. We will continue to communicate and cooperate in the future,” Liang said, adding that both sides are working to build high-level regional production cooperation centred on the digital economy, artificial intelligence, green technology and talent development.