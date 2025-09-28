China’s SEANWFZ protocol signing preparations progressing well, says Mohamad

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has confirmed that documentation preparations for China’s signing of the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone protocol are advancing smoothly.

Mohamad emphasised that the protocol signing represents a comprehensive process requiring thorough completion of all necessary formalities.

“The progress has been very good so far,“ he stated during a press conference at Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He particularly highlighted China’s significant decision to express readiness for signing without imposing any preconditions.

“In fact, China’s earlier decision to express its readiness to sign the SEANWFZ protocol without any conditions is something we in ASEAN warmly welcome,“ Mohamad added.

The minister revealed that China’s commitment has generated positive momentum among other nuclear-weapon states.

“Following China’s statement, other countries, including the United States, have also begun expressing interest in signing the protocol without attaching conditions,“ he confirmed.

Mohamad made these remarks after delivering Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate of the 2025 United Nations General Assembly.

China had previously announced its unconditional commitment during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur last July.

The SEANWFZ Treaty originated as the Bangkok Treaty signed by ASEAN member states in December 1995.

This landmark agreement represents a regional commitment to establishing Southeast Asia as a zone free from nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

The treaty officially came into force in March 1997 after receiving necessary ratifications from member countries.

SEANWFZ constitutes one of only five Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones established worldwide alongside similar zones in Latin America, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Africa, and Central Asia. – Bernama