Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Malaysia for ASEAN meetings

SEPANG: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kuala Lumpur today to participate in key diplomatic meetings alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

His visit underscores China’s active engagement in regional discussions on trade, security, and sustainability.

Wang, also a senior member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was welcomed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) late Tuesday night.

His agenda includes the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, ASEAN Plus Three talks with Japan and South Korea, and the East Asia Summit.

Malaysia, as the current ASEAN chair, is hosting 24 ministerial-level meetings under its 2025 theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The discussions will involve dialogue partners such as the US, EU, India, and Russia, alongside trilateral sessions with Brazil, Norway, and Turkiye.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time leading ASEAN, reinforcing its role in fostering regional cooperation.

Wang’s presence highlights China’s strategic interests in Southeast Asia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. - Bernama