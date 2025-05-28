KUALA LUMPUR: The Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) at Bukit Aman continues to enhance its efforts in tackling various forms of crime through several large-scale operations carried out in the early part of this year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said one of the major successes was the execution of Operasi Pintas Mega, led by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) division in collaboration with police contingents nationwide in February.

He said the operation also involved strategic cooperation with other agencies including the Immigration Department, Labour Department and Local Authorities (PBT).

“During the operation, a total of 45 raids were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 249 individuals and the rescue of 144 victims from human trafficking networks under Section 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670).

“This achievement demonstrates the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) dedication and capability in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling professionally and comprehensively,” he said during the Bukit Aman Monthly Assembly today.

Razarudin also highlighted international achievements through participation in Operation Cyber Guardian, organised by the Singapore Police Force, which included five countries: Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

“The operation, conducted from Feb 28 to March 28 this year, focused on eradicating online sexual abuse of children,” he said.

“A total of 46 police officers were deployed with support from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the K9 Detection Unit to detect electronic devices used to store and distribute prohibited materials via peer-to-peer platforms and the Telegram app,” he said.

Four individuals, namely an accountant, a web designer, a telecommunications industry worker and a civil servant, were arrested with more than 50,000 pieces of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) seized, Razarudin added.

“All suspects are being investigated under the Child Act 2001, Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the Penal Code.

“The arrests highlight the severe threat of cyber sexual crimes targeting vulnerable groups and reaffirm JSJ’s unwavering commitment to combat these despicable offences,” he said.

In other developments, Razarudin said JSJ has intensified its fight against illegal gambling through Operasi Dadu Khas, which saw 6,719 raids conducted throughout the operation.

“A total of 8,603 individuals were arrested, and 3,464 electronic devices including computers, tablets, and mobile phones were confiscated along with over RM1.6 million in cash,” he said.

Razarudin said the coordinated effort reflects PDRM’s firm stance and zero tolerance toward illegal gambling activities that threaten public safety.