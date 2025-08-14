TFC coach criticises team performance after PDRM FC draw

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) head coach Badrul Afzan Razali voiced frustration following his team’s 2-2 draw against PDRM FC in the Super League.

He highlighted poor finishing as the main reason for squandered opportunities despite strong home support.

The slow start in the first half allowed PDRM FC to take an early lead before TFC fought back late.

“For tonight’s match, our first 10 minutes were too slow. By the time PDRM FC had scored, we were trying to catch up... but our reaction came too late,” he said.

Badrul Afzan also criticised the performance of TFC’s foreign players, calling it unsatisfactory.

The match took place at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in front of over 6,000 fans.

Despite the result, he commended his players for their determination to chase a winner until the final whistle.

“The players must learn from the two goals we conceded. We need to address those mistakes and work towards another victory,” he added.

PDRM FC coach Eddy Gapil @ Edwin admitted minor errors cost his team a potential victory.

He praised his squad’s overall effort, singling out Henri Doumbia for an exceptional performance.

“We have to admit it is not easy to come and play against TFC, one of the best teams in the country. Our open style of play can also be a dangerous weapon,” he said.

Eddy acknowledged his team lost focus in the final 15 minutes under increased pressure from TFC. - Bernama