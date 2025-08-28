Civil servant loses RM124,930 in phone scam involving fake police

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 39-year-old female civil servant has lost RM124,930 after falling victim to an elaborate phone scam syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor stated that the victim was initially contacted on June 26 by a caller posing as an insurance company representative.

The scammer alleged that she had filed a health insurance claim requiring verification, which she firmly denied.

“The call was then transferred to another individual impersonating a police officer, who claimed she was involved in money laundering and instructed her to take out a personal loan to settle a supposed bail fund.

“Fearing imprisonment, the victim took a personal loan of RM79,000 and deposited it into her savings account,” he said in a statement today.

Azli further explained that the scammer then instructed the victim to change her bank card and phone number, as well as barring her from updating or using the account for a specified period.

“The victim complied with all the instructions. However, on Aug 27, suspecting something was wrong, she requested a statement from the bank.

“She was shocked to find six transfers to unknown accounts, totalling RM124,930. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. – Bernama