Civil servants must avoid public rallies, says AG Mohd Dusuki

MACHANG: Civil servants must uphold discipline and avoid participating in public rallies to set a proper example, said Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar. He emphasised that involvement in such gatherings violates the civil service code of conduct, and department heads may take action against offenders.

“Such assemblies actually violate the code of conduct and discipline for civil servants. As public servants, we are supposed to set a good example, and I believe civil servants’ involvement in these events does not serve any benefit,“ Mohd Dusuki said after launching the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ Santuni MADANI programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulai Chondong.

The AGC has clarified that civil servants are bound by a directive from the Chief Secretary to the Government prohibiting participation in public assemblies. Mohd Dusuki also distributed RM3,000 in cash aid, a television set, batik cloths, and water bottles to over 1,000 villagers and students.

Regarding the recent sentencing of motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin and his brother Tengku Abdul Aziz, Mohd Dusuki stated that the AGC would review the matter but refrained from further comment as it remains under court jurisdiction. - Bernama