Civil service transformation needs to cover efficiency of development planning - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Public service transformation needs to include the efficiency of development planning, especially in finding new approaches related to the issue of project implementation delays, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In this regard, Anwar said there is a need to explore new project implementation methods compared to conventional methods in line with the issues, technological changes and national goals.

“Besides, a specific inventory needs to be developed to identify empty buildings across the country to enable the government to optimise the use of existing buildings and reduce the construction of new government office complexes,“ he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

That matter was among those touched on in the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) Meeting Number 7 of 2024 chaired by the Prime Minister today.

He said the meeting, among other things, also examined presentation papers involving the improvement of evaluation procedures and the implementation of development expenditure (DE) in order to obtain the best value for the government.