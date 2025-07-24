Clay mine operator pledges action after repeated floods

IPOH: After enduring repeated flash floods and sludge-filled streets, hundreds of residents from four neighbourhoods in Changkat Kinding, Ulu Kinta, may finally see some relief as the operator of a nearby kaolin (white clay) mining site has pledged immediate corrective measures.

The affected areas – Taman Kinding Raya, Taman Kinding Permai, Taman Akasia and Taman Hijaun – have long grappled with worsening conditions each time it rains.

Roads become submerged, sludge flows into homes and compounds, and residents are left stranded until the floodwaters and debris subside.

Responding to growing complaints, Ulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Variasai Mahamad visited the mining site, accompanied by officers from the Land and Mines Department, resident representatives and staff from the Tambun and Ulu Kinta service centres to assess the situation firsthand.

During the visit, he said the mining operator committed to a list of improvements aimed at addressing the cause of the flooding.

“The operator has given a commitment to carry out improvements and also implement new plans,” he said.

“This includes constructing a proper retaining pond to hold back water that flows down from the hillside.”

Muhamad Arafat stressed the importance of protecting natural waterways from contamination by kaolin, a type of white clay commonly used in ceramics and paper production, which can be environmentally damaging if it enters river systems or soil.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage has been tasked with monitoring whether the operator instals proper drainage infrastructure that meets the required standards.

Both the department and the Land and Mines Department are expected to carry out evaluations and submit comprehensive reports.

“(Both) departments will examine the matter thoroughly,” said Arafat.

“They will also propose measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”

The mining operator has been given a one-week deadline to begin implementation of the measures.

Residents have long struggled with sludge-covered roads and blocked access routes each time heavy rain occurs.

The aftermath often requires extensive cleanup before residents can safely move in and out of their homes.