PETALING JAYA: A family in Pahang miraculously avoided a flying tyre from a trailer driving next to them on the road.

According to Harian Metro, the incident took place near the Sungai Salan bridge on Jalan Jerantut-Maran on Saturday (Dec 21) at around 6.30pm.

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

The car driver Mohamad Afiq Syahmi Mohd Ramlan, 28, was travelling with his wife, his two-year-old daughter and his wife’s friend to Jerantut from Bandar Jengka at the time.

As the tyre disconnected from the trailer, Muhammad Afiq said he tried to manoeuvre his car to the left side of the road upon noticing the tyre flying toward his vehicle.

“However, the tyre struck the front of the car before hitting the right front and rear doors.

“I immediately stopped, and all the passengers exited the car and moved to a safe area by the roadside,“ he was quoted as saying.

He also claimed that following the incident, the trailer did not stop but was pursued by other road users who witnessed the incident.

The trailer was reportedly “intercepted”, as quoted, later.

After that, Afiq was told the trailer driver was unaware of the tyre being detached from the vehicle and both he and the driver lodged a report on the incident at the Jerantut Police Station.

District police chief Superintendent Zukri Muhammad reportedly confirmed the report.

The case will be investigated according to Rule 94 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Zaki also confirmed that the driver was issued a summons for causing an accident.