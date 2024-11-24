ANOTHER incident involving a trailer recently took place in Jalan Duta, where its body disconnected from the tractor.

Fortunately, the trailer narrowly missed other vehicles during the incident that took place on Thursday (November), according to a dashcam footage that circulated all over social media recently.

In the dashcam footage, the trailer was seen moving to the right side of the road.

A smaller truck was driving behind the trailer when the incident took place at around 2.32pm.

It stopped in time, narrowly averting a collision with the trailer.

The trailer body was then seen disconnecting from the red tractor and moving to the right side, eventually hitting the barriers.

The viral clip left netizens fuming, questioning the adequacy of the safety checks conducted on the trailer before it was allowed to be on the road.

The online fury toward the incident follows the recent accident involving a trailer falling on a woman’s car in Penang as well as another similar incident in Klang, raising concerns nationwide.

