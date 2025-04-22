PETALING JAYA: The Melaka Historical City Council (MBMB) recently imposed a RM500 fine on a clothing designer who previously went viral for throwing a counterfeit t-shirt into the Melaka River.

Malaysia Gazette reported that Melaka mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said the authorities took the matter seriously, even though the act was intended as social media content for the designer’s premises located at the Stadthuys Building.

“Even though the counterfeit clothes, which were described as rubbish, have been retrieved, there should have been another way to express anger — such as throwing the clothes into a rubbish bin,” Shadan was quoted as saying.

Last Sunday, the council reportedly visited the designer’s premises. Although the designer was not present at the time, they managed to contact him.

The clothing designer admitted to his actions during the phone call.

MBMB subsequently issued a Notice of Offence under Section 47(1)(a) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

In the viral video, the man was upset after discovering that his designs had been copied and sold.