PUTRAJAYA: A total of 6,007 business premises were inspected nationwide during the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration which ran from Jan 25 to Feb 2.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the inspections covered 108 wholesale premises and 5,899 retail premises.

“Throughout the enforcement period, 483 cases were recorded against traders who failed to comply with the regulations. This led to seizures worth RM21,942.85, mainly for offences such as not displaying price tags and not using pink price tags,“ he said in a statement today.

Azman confirmed that no cases of traders selling above the maximum price were detected, and no complaints were received during the scheme’s implementation.

He added that most traders adhered to the regulations and were committed to complying with the price control measures.

The SHMMP was enforced for nine days - four days before Chinese New Year, one day during the festival, and four days after, with 16 essential items placed under price control.