College student killed in six-bike crash near Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: A college student was killed in an accident involving six motorcycles at KM28.3 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the student was among six motorcyclists, aged between 17 and 20, travelling from Seremban to Port Dickson when the accident happened at 3.15 am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred when one motorcycle collided with the rear of another, causing all riders to lose control and crash into one another.

“As a result of the accident, an 18-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries, while five other victims sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.