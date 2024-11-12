Communications Minister visits flood-hit NADI in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today visited the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Kampung Petai Bubus here, which was affected by the first wave of floods recently.

During his visit, Fahmi was briefed on the flood situation at NADI by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Eastern Region senior director Mohd Fairus Muhamad, through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Fahmi was also given an operational briefing on the NADI centre, which receives approximately 30 to 50 visitors monthly. The briefing included details of the five core Smart Services provided by NADI, presented by its manager, Mohd Amri Billah Mamat Ali.

Fahmi arrived at around 4.40 pm and was welcomed by Terengganu State Information Department director Sait Yaman, Mohd Fairus, representatives from the centre’s service provider CelcomDigi, and Mohd Amri Billah.

Explaining the flood conditions at the centre, which serves residents from surrounding villages, Mohd Amri Billah said the area was inundated with water up to knee level for five days starting Nov 30 before receding on Dec 5.

He added that the recent floods, which recorded higher water levels compared to 2022, caused damages to several systems, including electrical wiring, plugs and sockets, the main door lock switch, as well as some tables and cabinets that were submerged in water.

The centre resumed full operations on Dec 9 after a community clean-up involving local villagers and assistance from the Sahabat Komuniti Desa (SKoD) of Kampung Petai Bubus.