Companies cannot order staff to use BUDI95 for company vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies are prohibited from directing their employees to use the BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted subsidy assistance for refuelling company-owned vehicles.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that employees encountering such instructions should report the matter to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living or other relevant authorities.

He emphasised that this practice is incorrect and requires immediate reporting for appropriate action.

Fahmi addressed this issue following a viral video showing a courier company employee allegedly using the BUDI95 subsidy for their employer’s vehicle.

He confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has contacted the courier company’s chief executive officer regarding the incident.

The CEO acknowledged the company’s use of a fleet card and confirmed the employee removed the content and apologised.

Fahmi revealed he is collaborating with the Ministry of Finance and the Association of Malaysian Express Carriers to develop suitable assistance mechanisms for delivery workers.

He explained that permanent delivery company employees typically receive fleet cards while gig economy workers are being considered for BUDI95 inclusion.

The BUDI95 targeted subsidy enables over 16 million people to purchase RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre instead of the unsubsidised price of RM2.60. – Bernama