SUNGAI PETANI: A company was fined RM75,000 by the Sessions Court today after it admitted to building a solid waste recycling plant in July without obtaining the required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Department of Environment (DOE).

Judge Azman Abu Hassan delivered the decision against Grey Matter Plastic Industries Sn Bhd manager, Mohd Hasrul Hafiz Roslan, who represented the company.

The company was accused of constructing a solid waste recycling plant for plastic waste without prior approval from the director-general of Environmental Quality, in violation of Activity 14(b)(ii) of the First Schedule under the Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) Order 2015.

The offence was committed on July 3 at the Grey Matter Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd premises in the LPK Industrial Area, Taman Ria Jaya, between 10.40 am and 2.30 pm.

The charge was framed under Section 34A(6) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment for a maximum of five years, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Mohd Hasrul Hafiz, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence, saying the company had ceased recycling plastic waste at the premises.

However, DOE prosecuting officers Muniff Mat Rus and Ahmad Mustaqim Mohd urged for an appropriate penalty, emphasising that the case had attracted the attention of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.