MyEG rebrands as Zetrix AI effective July 3 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: MyEG Services Bhd, a key player in Malaysia’s e-government services, will officially rebrand as Zetrix AI Bhd starting 9 am on July 3.

The company confirmed the change in a Bursa Malaysia filing, noting that its stock short name will switch from MYEG to ZETRIX.

“The stock number remains unchanged,“ the filing stated.

MyEG has long been a concessionaire for the Malaysia Electronic-Government MSC Flagship Application, providing digital channels for government services to citizens and businesses.

The rebranding to Zetrix AI signals a potential shift in focus, though the company has yet to disclose further details on its future direction.