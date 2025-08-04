KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sessions Court here today fined a company owner RM15,000 after he pleaded guilty to hoarding 2,210 kilogrammes (kg) of cooking oil at his premises in Marang last year.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli also ordered Abu Bakar Abdul Rahman, 42, to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

He was charged with concealing packets of Kelapa Dua brand cooking oil with the intention of withholding them from the market at 1.38 pm on Jan 31 last year.

The offence, under Section 15 of the Supply Control Act 1961, is punishable under Section 22 (1) of the same Act. It carries a maximum fine of RM1 million, or a maximum jail sentence of three years, or both, upon conviction.

Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) deputy public prosecutor Wan Mohd I’zzat Wan Abdullah appeared for the prosecution, while Abu Bakar was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a lorry driver was fined RM15,000 after he pleaded guilty to dealing in 1,677.1 litres of diesel – a controlled item – without a licence, at 1.55 am on July 6, 2023, at a petrol station in Paka, Dungun.

Mohd Rozi Mohd Zain, 39, who was represented by lawyer Mohd Zaiful Bahrin Kamde, was jointly charged with three others – Hasdi Mustapa, 33; Hasrul Azly Mustapa, 44; and Mohamad Saufi Abdull Ghapa, 30 – under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961, punishable under Section 22(1) of the same Act.

The court also ordered Mohd Rozi to serve six months’ jail in default of payment of the fine and acquitted and discharged the three others of the charge.