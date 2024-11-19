Company, two directors claim trial to using false trade descriptions

KUALA PILAH: A rice manufacturing company and its two directors pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of using false trade descriptions on rice bags at a supermarket in Bahau last year.

Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd, represented by directors Lim Hooi Chung, 50, and Low Kok Cheng, 53, entered their pleas after the charges were read out to them before Judge Norma Ismail.

The company was charged with supplying 13 bags of Jati Padi Gold rice with false trade description using the label ‘Super Import,‘ which misrepresented the type of rice. Both directors were in charge of the company when the offence was committed.

On the second count, the company was charged with using a false description stating ‘5 per cent broken,‘ misrepresenting the content of rice in the 13 bags. Both directors were also responsible for this action.

The offences were allegedly committed on Oct 10, 2023 at around 1.20 pm at a supermarket in Bahau, near here.

The offences framed under Section 5(1)(b) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, read together with Section 6(1)(a) of the same Act provides a fine of up to RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. if convicted.

The court set bail at RM20,000 for each director, with the next case mention fixed on Jan 2, 2025. The trial will take place on March 17 and 18, 2025.

The prosecution was conducted by Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), deputy public prosecutors Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Nor Alimah Mohd Sanusi, while lawyers Terence Naidu and Benjamin Chwee represented the defendants.