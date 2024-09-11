Completion of phase two will help IKMAS double its student intake - Nanta

KUCHING: The completion of the second phase construction project of the Sarawak Islamic Skills Institute (IKMAS) would help double the capacity and number of students admitted to the higher education institute from 290 currently to 550 students.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the project, which involves additional facilities worth RM34.3 million and covering an area of 2.4 acres (about one hectare), was fully completed in March this year with a certificate of completion (CP) issued on Aug 9.

“I am confident that the contribution of the Ministry of Works (MOW) in managing the construction of this additional building can help IKMAS take steps to become one of the higher learning institutions that has a balance in academic and spiritual aspects, namely moral and human capital.

“I understand that IKMAS trains Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students in the field of Islamic and Tahfiz studies at the Diploma level and also the Vocational Skills certificate,“ he said in his speech

The project involves the construction of several facilities including a two-storey academic block, a mosque, a water tank tower, a sports court and a car and motorcycle parking lot.

In the meantime, Nanta also reminded the contractors to maintain their commitment and continue their responsibilities during the defect liability period (DLP).

“The Public Works Department of Malaysia must also continue to closely monitor the post-handover processes so that there are no delays and are implemented in accordance with the regulations in force,“ he said.