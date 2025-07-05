Freelance preacher investigated over distribution of sex videos

PETALING JAYA: A freelance religious speaker is under police investigation for allegedly sharing explicit videos involving his wives and other women, following a report lodged by his second wife.

Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, said the report was received at 12 noon on June 16.

Following the report, police arrested the complainant’s husband and seized two mobile phones and a laptop belonging to the suspect.

“A review of the suspect’s mobile phone uncovered several sex videos involving the suspect and his wives, as well as explicit images of other women.

“The suspect was remanded for four days until July 5 and has since been released on police bail pending the completion of investigations,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said the investigation is being conducted under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

He added that if convicted under Section 509 of the Penal Code, the offender could face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

“Under Section 233 of the Communications Act, offenders may be fined up to RM50,000, jailed for up to one year, or both, with an additional RM1,000 fine for each day the offence continues after conviction.

“For offences under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, the penalty is a fine not exceeding RM100,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with further information to contact Investigating Officer Insp Mira Noraien Norashid at 011-1143 0765.