MELAKA: The construction of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Duyong at an estimated cost of RM32 million is regarded as a significant boost to educational facilities for students in Duyong and the surrounding areas.

Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem said the new school, which was fully completed and began operations last year, was built using federal government allocations as part of efforts to improve educational facilities in Melaka.

“SMK Seri Duyong allows students to attend school closer to home, making their daily commute safer and more comfortable.

“The school can accommodate up to 900 students and currently has students from Form One to Form Three,” he told reporters after handing over tokens of appreciation to about 700 teachers from 31 schools in the Duyong state constituency, in conjunction with Teachers’ Day here today.

Meanwhile, he said the Free Tuition Programme organised by the Duyong State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (JAPERUN) Office would continue for the third year to help students enhance their academic performance.

Mohd Noor Helmy said the programme, held every Saturday and Sunday, was open to all but limited to 150 students, particularly those preparing for major examinations.

“We’ve received positive feedback from this programme, with some students achieving 8As (in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination) after consistently attending the free tuition classes every week,” he said.

In the meantime, Mohd Noor Helmy said the bus service for the Duyong route was expected to resume operations due to strong demand from residents, particularly parents who had faced difficulties sending their children to school since the service was discontinued about a year ago.

He said the initiative aimed to provide better transport facilities for residents in the area.