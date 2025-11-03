Concern over candies similar to vape devices and syringes

PETALING JAYA: The growing availability of vape-like and syringe-shaped candies has sparked concern among consumer advocates and experts.

They said such products could normalise smoking and vaping among children, leading to lasting health and behavioural issues.

On Sunday, the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) raised the alarm over the issue.

Its senior education officer N. V. Subbarow said the products, which have been available in Penang for less than six months, are often labelled as “juice” to appear harmless.

“These candies, imported from China, are sold in convenience stores and by traders specialising in sweets and junk food.

“While they are not sold in schools, they are readily available at stalls operated by hawkers just outside school premises.”

Checks by theSun found the products being sold online at low prices, making them easily accessible to children.

Among them are Lighter Candy, which resembles a vape device and is sold in a box of 24 pieces for about RM10, and Choco Shot Candy, which resembles a syringe and is available in a box of eight pieces for around RM8.

Subbarow added that some of the candies can be refilled, mimicking real vape products.

“Children are unknowingly being introduced to vaping habits by (using) these items, setting them on a dangerous path,” he said, adding that the lack of proper labelling makes it difficult for parents to monitor what their children are consuming.

“These products are intentionally designed to normalise vaping and smoking, exposing children to harmful habits before they understand the consequences. Early exposure could lead to addiction, not just to the flavours but to the act of vaping itself.

“CAP is urging authorities to ban these products and hold distributors accountable before the issue escalates.”

Universiti Putra Malaysia Faculty of Human Ecology senior lecturer Dr Mohamad Naqiuddin Dahamat Azam said such products could have serious psychological effects.

“Young children learn behaviours through observation and imitation. They acquire habits by watching and replicating those around them, especially parents, older siblings and media figures.”

He explained that children’s cognitive development is still in the early stages, so they focus on surface-level imitation rather than understanding the consequences.

“A child may associate vaping with blowing smoke or producing clouds, much like blowing out a candle or playing with bubbles.

“They see it as fun rather than recognising that it involves inhaling nicotine and harmful chemicals.”

He said products resembling vape devices and cigarettes could desensitise children, lower their perception of risk and increase the likelihood of experimenting with real substances later in life.

He emphasised the need for a multi-level approach, involving parents, educators, policymakers and communities.

“Parents and caregivers play a key role in preventing early exposure by setting clear household rules. Instead of just saying ‘no’, they should explain the dangers of vaping and smoking to help children understand the risks.”

He called for schools to introduce prevention programmes with interactive lessons.

“Peer-led activities and role-playing exercises are more effective than traditional lectures as they actively involve students in discussions and real-life scenarios.”

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said food products posing health risks to pupils are banned from being sold in schools, adding that the ministry would take action against anyone caught selling such items.