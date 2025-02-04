Construction project close to pipeline explosion received approval: Subang Jaya mayor

PETALING JAYA: The development project currently underway near the location of the underground gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights yesterday had received approval from the local authorities.

Subang Jaya Mayor Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim said the project is not within Petronas’ Right of Way (ROW) and was granted approval and planning permission (KM) in 2022.

“The project went through the appropriate approval process, including obtaining permission from Petronas to use the ROW for the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) route.

“In addition, the contractor involved is also among the panels approved by IWK and Petronas,“ he told reporters when met at the site of the incident in Putra Heights, today.

Commenting on the allegations spread on social media regarding the project’s alleged culpability in yesterday’s disaster, Amirul Azizan said his party would not provide any official response at this time as detailed investigations are still being conducted by Petronas, the police and relevant authorities.

“At this time, what is being spread on social media is not an official statement. We need to wait for the results of the investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire and explosion,“ he said.

Amirul Azizan also admitted that the project was supposed to be completed in December last year, but was slightly delayed because it was still in the process of obtaining the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

“I am not sure about the exact cause of this delay because it is outside my jurisdiction. It may involve financial factors or others, but what is certain is that all approvals were obtained according to the prescribed procedures.

“The project complies with all the conditions and regulations set by the authorities,“ he said.

Yesterday, in the aftermath of the disaster, many allegations were being spread via social media regarding the cause of the explosion and fire of the gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights.

Additionally, affected residents had reportedly claimed that the excavation work carried out by the project contractor was the cause behind the gas pipeline fire.