KUALA LUMPUR: A construction project executive pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of helping to hide more than RM90,000 belonging to an accountant in his bank account in February.

Muhammad Hazwan Wook Baharudin, 33, was charged with helping to hide RM98,000 belonging to Yee Feng Yi, 27, which was deposited into the accused’s bank account at a condominium, Jalan Klang Lama on Feb 26.

The charge was brought under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail sentence of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Saravanan offered bail of RM40,000 with one surety, but lawyer Khairul Hazwan Rashid Mohd Redduan, who represented the accused, applied for the minimum bail on the grounds that his client was the victim of a job offer that did not exist in Singapore.

“My client supports his family and takes care of his mother who is suffering from tuberculosis and his father who is a stroke patient. He also has a wife and two young children and is not at risk of absconding,“ said the lawyer.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set June 9 for mention of the case.