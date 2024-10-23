Continuous rain, strong winds in Sabah due to tropical storm

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory on Tropical Storm Trami, which was detected 1,281 kilometres (km) northeast of Kudat, causing continuous rain and strong winds in Sabah.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the tropical storm was located at latitude 15.7 north and longitude 124.4 east, about 395km northeast of Manila, the Philippines.

Based on observations at 8 am, the department said the tropical storm was moving northwest at a speed of 20km an hour (km/h) and could reach a maximum speed of 83km/h.

MetMalaysia added that, in addition to continuous rain and strong winds, rough sea conditions would also occur in the waters of the South China Sea and the Sulu Sea.