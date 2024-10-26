Maybank Championship: Title race heats up with three golfers sharing lead

THE race for the 2024 Maybank Championship title is heating up, with three golfers sharing the lead going into the final round tomorrow, at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC).

After today’s third round, 2023 runner-up Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, China’s world number four Yin Ruoning and South Korea’s world number nine Ryu Hae Ran are tied at the top of the leaderboard with an incredible 16-under 200 in the US$3 million (about RM13 million) Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour event.

World number 11, Thitikul was among today’s top performers, shooting an impressive eight-under 64, which included an eagle on the par-five third and six birdies (4th, 5th, 9th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes) to climb up eighth rungs. She recorded scores of 67 and 69 in the first two rounds.

The only other player to shoot eight-under today was Malaysian amateur Mirabel Ting (67-75-64), who is tied for 10th with Australian Gabriela Ruffels (69-66-71) with a three-day score of 10-under 206.

Thitikul, 21, who lost the title to Celine Boutier in an intense nine-hole playoff last year, said she feels at home due to the proximity to Thailand and the enthusiastic support from local fans.

“It was a good day, I couldn’t ask for better. I try to improve daily, no matter what others do. Today, everything went perfectly and I enjoyed every moment.

“It feels like heaven here...KL is close to Thailand and feels like a second home as I am getting great support from the crowd. The greens are incredibly smooth, I think among the best on the LPGA Tour,” she said.

Thitikul’s best friend, Yin, continued her consistent performance with a six-under 66, including four consecutive birdies from the third hole and additional birdies on the 14th and 18th, following identical 67 scores in her first two rounds.

“I started strong, making a few putts on the front nine, then slowed down but managed a solid finish,” said Yin, who recently won her fourth LPGA Tour title at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Ryu scored a 5-under 67 today, thanks to five birdies (2nd, 3rd, 7th, 8th, 17th), after scoring 64 and 69 in previous rounds.

Overnight leader Maja Stark of Sweden slipped to second place after carding a two-under 70 for an overall 14-under 202, while defending champion Boutier remains in contention after a four-under 68, sitting in joint fifth at 12-under 204.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen amazed spectators after recording the tournament’s first hole-in-one on the par-three fourth hole from 96 yards (87.78 meters), while American Kristen Gillman and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist soon matched the feat on the same hole.

The last time three holes-in-one occurred in a single round was in the third round of the 2022 JTBC Classic when Lilia Vu, Malaysian Kelly Tan and Lee Jeonguen each aced in the third hole at the Aviara Golf Club, California.