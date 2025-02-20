Contractor charged with beating property agent

KOTA BHARU: A contractor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of beating and seriously injuring a property agent last week.

Mohamad Syahril Md Aziz, 43, was charged with intentionally causing serious injury to Abdullah Abdul Rahman, 45, with a piece of wood at the Taman Desa Wangi water tank site in Pasir Tumboh here at 10.45 am, Feb 12.

The offence was allegedly committed under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and can be fined or whipped, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Insp Marini Mohamad while Mohamad Syahril was represented by lawyer Lt Col (Rtd) Azhar Ahmad.

Earlier, Marini offered bail of RM15,000 to the man, however Azhar applied for a reduced bail on the grounds that his client has five children and is caring for his father who stroke.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and additional conditions that the accused is not allowed to interfere with witnesses and set March 20 for mention of the case.