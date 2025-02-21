SHAH ALAM: Police dismantled an illegal lab processing vape (electronic cigarette) liquid laced with drugs after raiding two apartments and a shop lot in Seri Kembangan on Monday and seizing drugs worth RM9.92 million.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said seven suspects, comprising a woman and a local man, along with five foreign men, were arrested in the raid involving the state police’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the operation began with a police raid on an unit in a condominium around Seri Kembangan at 7.40pm where a woman was arrested with two boxes of vape cartridges suspected to be a cocktail of drugs like meth.

“Further interrogation of the woman led police to another unit in the same condominium and finding 58 boxes of vape cartridges with a volume of 127 millilitres,” he said at a press conference here today.

Hussein said that following this, police raided a business premises in Seri Kembangan which turned out to be a laboratory for processing the same drug-laced vape liquid by the same syndicate.

He said another raid at 10.15pm on the same day led to the arrest of five foreign men who were processing and packaging the liquid for sale with various equipment.

Hussein said 33,019 boxes of cartridges containing vape liquid with an estimated volume of 133,000 millilitres including 43 drums and bottles of liquid chemical were seized from the shop lot.

“Two days later, police arrested a local man in Puchong who was suspected to be the master mixer to produce the vape liquid for the syndicate,“ he said, adding that a Toyota Vios was also seized.

Hussein said the lab was concocting the drug-laced vape to cater for the domestic and international markets at a price tag of RM270 to RM350, with the syndicate’s modus operandi also involving selling the drug-laced vape online.

“All suspects aged between 21 to 37 would be remanded for seven days from today for investigation under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code(more investigations) and under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.