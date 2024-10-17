Contractor, nephew charged with murdering Sabari

JITRA: A contractor and his nephew were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering Felcra retiree Sabari Baharom last month.

Mazuan Hanafi, 38, and Muhd Asyraf Idris, 26, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris.

However, no plea was recorded as a murder case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The duo were charged together with causing the death of Sabari, 62, on the bridge in Kampung Empa, Kubang Pasu, at about 5.30 am on Sept 4.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a death penalty or a maximum jail term of 40 years with whipping.

The court set Jan 5 next year for remention.

Sabari, who lived alone in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah di Kuala Pegang, Baling, was reported missing since Sept 4, before his Proton Waja car was found charred in Belantik, Sik, on Sept 20.

Following the arrest of the two accused, police confirmed that Sabari was thrown into the Padang Terap river with his hands tied and mouth taped.

The operation to find the body was conducted for three days and concluded on Oct 3.

Meanwhile, Sabari’s daughter, Suraiya Izzati, 29, when met at the court complex, expressed hope that her father’s body would be found soon, to ease the trial process.

“Every day we pray that our father’s body will be found so as to ease the trial.

“I saw the suspects for the first time today. How could they do this to our father?” she said while holding back tears.

Suraiya Izzati said she would definitely attend and follow the trial until justice is served.