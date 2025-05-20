KUALA LUMPUR: Police have classified as extortion, a parking incident involving a security guard and a woman that went viral on social media at a hospital in Selangor on Dec 23 last year.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said in the 4 pm incident, the victim, a local woman, claimed that the security guard had extorted RM50 cash belonging to her mother, allegedly stemming from a parking dispute on the hospital grounds.

“A 55-second video of the incident, uploaded by a TikTok user on May 19, sparked various reactions and outrage from the public regarding the security guard’s behaviour,“ he said in a statement.

The local security guard allegedly took advantage of visitors parking in unauthorised spots by demanding money and making harsh threats.

He added that the 31-year-old victim filed a police report on May 19 at about 11.27 pm.

“Following the report, the 28-year-old security guard was arrested on the same day and is now remanded for two days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Naazron urged those with information on this incident to contact Insp Ghazali Zulkifli at 016-9140758 or the nearest police station.