Cops issue warning against cockle collection along Dungun coastline

KUALA TERENGGANU: A warning against collection of cockles along the coastline in Dungun district has been issued by the police.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said the ban was imposed after the police received several reports about the activity, which posed a danger to those involved.

“This is to ensure the safety and well-being of the local community. The coastline in Dungun district carries a high risk due to strong sea currents, with wind speeds reaching 60 kilometres per hour and waves of up to 4.4 metres high, in addition to unpredictable weather changes,“ she said in a statement today.

She added that the police would conduct regular monitoring of the beach areas to ensure the ban is adhered to.

Earlier, social media had gone viral with images of people flocking to Sura Beach in Dungun district to collect cockles that had washed up on the shore due to the large waves since the previous afternoon.