Cops nab man over alleged death threat via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man suspected of making a death threat against another via a message on Facebook yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief, ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that a man lodged a police report on March 21 at 4.18 pm, claiming that he had received a threatening message from the suspect through a Facebook account.

“The account owner (suspect) sent a voice message containing profanities and death threats, causing the complainant to fear for his safety,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulnizam said that the suspect was arrested at around 1.30 pm yesterday in the vicinity of the Damansara Police Station by officers from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters CID and the station.

He added that police also confiscated a mobile phone suspected to have been used by the suspect to send the threatening message before taking the man to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which pertain to criminal intimidation and causing fear through the misuse of telecommunication services,

Members of the public with any relevant information are urged to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting their nearest police station or the Operations Room of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222, or Investigating Officer Insp Muhamad Shahiren Ibrahim at 019-5693864.