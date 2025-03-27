KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a viral video clip depicting an unregistered organisation allegedly promoting communist ideologies in the country.

Inspect-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation is being conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) under Section 41/43 of the Societies Act 1966, Section 505(B) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The PDRM takes a serious view of such allegations because any attempt to revive communist ideologies, either subtly or openly, is against the principles of the Rukun Negara and poses a threat to national security and sovereignty.

He said legal action can be taken against any attempt to undermine the nation’s sovereignty or introduce ideologies that are contrary to the Federal Constitution.

“The public is advised not to be easily influenced by any statements, videos or movements that can incite public unease and threaten racial harmony in the country.

“The public is also urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities through official channels and not to disseminate unverified content as it could lead to misunderstanding and worsen the situation,” he said.

Recently, a two-minute and 57-second video clip went viral, allegedly promoting the reunification of China and Taiwan and trying to promote the communist ideology in the country.