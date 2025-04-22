KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for copyright protection of original music and recordings in Malaysia remain significantly lower compared to literary works, said Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) deputy director-general (Strategic & Technical) Yusnieza Syarmila Yusoff.

“Over the last 10 years, we received 786 copyright applications for musical works and 907 for sound recordings, whereas literary works accounted for 37,000 applications,” she said during a Bernama Radio interview today.

“This is why we’ve chosen the theme Muzik Kita, Milik Kita (Our Music, Our Property) for this year’s National Intellectual Property Day celebration, to raise awareness and encourage local creators to register their works with MyIPO,” she said.

Yusnieza Syarmila also shared that MyIPO has received over 69,000 copyright applications in the past year alone.

Registration can be completed at any MyIPO office, with a fee of just RM200.

She said that since the introduction of the voluntary copyright registration system for local industry players in 2012, certificates are issued in half an hour, compared to one month previously, provided the application form is complete.

Registering a copyright, she added, serves as a key facilitation tool in the event of infringement.

“With proper documentation, the certificate can serve as evidence to support the rights holder in cases of copyright infringement. If a violation occurs, it becomes easier to file a report with the enforcement authorities.

“The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will then verify the registration with MyIPO before initiating a raid or further action,” she explained.

Yusnieza Syarmila added that copyrights registered with MyIPO remain valid for the lifetime of the creator and 50 years following their death.