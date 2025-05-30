PENAMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that corruption in the country must be dealt with firmly based on principles and legislation, and not through perception, slander or insults.

He said the MADANI Government would never allow its leaders to transfer the revenue and wealth of the state and country to make themselves rich while the people live in hardship as the country has laws that must be obeyed to provide justice to all.

Regarding the allegations of corruption contained in video clips involving several Sabah state assemblymen, he said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate the matter based on proper procedures and laws, adding that he was disappointed that certain parties have given rise to the perception that the government was covering up the case.

“Allegations that we are covering up (the corruption case) are based on perception. There is a perception, especially in urban areas, that there are efforts to cover up corruption and wrongdoings, they want to convince you that this country is unsafe.

“This is a country of law, not a country of perception, not a country of accusations and slander,” he said when officiating the Sabah state-level Kaamatan Festival celebration here today.

The event, held at Dewan Hongkod Koisaan, Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA), was also attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Anwar said investigations are ongoing, with the video clips presented having to be scrutinised and, as such, he urged all parties to give the MACC all the time and space they need to carry out their probe.

He said that despite being the Prime Minister, he never intervened in any corruption cases, adding that each has his own responsibilities based on the country’s legal system.

“I’m not a dictator, I follow the law and the proper processes. Investigations are the responsibility of the MACC or the police, prosecution is the duty of the Attorney-General, sentencing is the role of the judges and I, as the Prime Minister, must ensure that the system runs smoothly and effectively.

“It’s not the Prime Minister who investigates, prosecutes and sentences... that would be a dictatorship. We experienced that previously, I know that. So, don’t ask me to repeat such a system,” he said.