BUTTERWORTH: The total cost for repairing roads damaged by the first wave of floods triggered by the northeast monsoon nationwide has been estimated at RM312.1 million as of yesterday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the figure includes RM247 million for federal road maintenance, RM40.3 million for federal road slope repairs and RM24.8 million for state roads.

However, he said that the cost has yet to be finalised and that the Works Ministry continues to assess the extent of damage and overall repair costs.

“The final cost will be submitted soon. Meanwhile, my team and I have been on the ground assisting those affected by the first wave of floods. Even earlier, we activated disaster operation rooms at the ministry level.

“Based on past experience, KKR is better prepared for this year’s floods,” he told reporters after officiating the National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) 2024 celebration at the PICCA Convention Centre, Butterworth Arena, here today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and state Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari were also present at the event.

In conjunction with HPTN 2024, Nanta urged technical professionals nationwide to ensure projects are completed according to specifications and within set timelines without requiring extensions of time (EOT), in line with the MADANI government’s agenda to curb wastage and resource mismanagement.

“The Budget 2025, totalling RM423 billion, has allocated RM88 billion for development expenditure, including RM2 billion in contingency funds.

“A significant portion of this amount is earmarked for national infrastructure and facilities development, which requires substantial involvement and contributions from technical professionals. Their expertise in analysis, problem-solving and providing professional advice is crucial to delivering the best services,” he said.

Nanta also emphasised the importance of technical professionals mastering English, communication skills, project management, problem-solving, creative thinking, innovation and leadership, especially as Malaysia attracts increasing investments in technology-based industries.

He also highlighted that HPTN 2024 successfully brought together prominent corporate entities, including engineering firms and highway and road maintenance concessionaires, showcasing their products and services at 37 exhibition booths.