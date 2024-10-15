Couple arrested on suspicion of submitting false claims to SESB

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a married couple suspected of submitting fraudulent claims to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) involving a diesel supply contract valued at over RM650,000 in 2013.

According to sources, the suspects, aged 50 and 60, are a former chief executive officer and a former executive director of a private company.

They are alleged to have submitted 15 false claims linked to a diesel supply contract intended for use in electricity generator sets operated by their firm.

However, the actual supply of diesel allegedly did not correspond with the claims made. As a result, both suspects were detained at 10.55 am while providing testimony at the Sabah MACC office.

When contacted, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrests, saying that the case is being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Karunanithy also confirmed another case in which a 61-year-old former civil servant was detained after being suspected of soliciting and accepting approximately RM16,000 in bribes to expedite the transfer of ownership for a 12-acre plot of land in Tawau.

The case is being investigated under Section 165 of the Penal Code.