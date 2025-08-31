Couple drowns after boat capsizes in rough waters off Kuala Merchang

MARANG: A married couple drowned after their fibreglass boat capsized in rough waters off Kuala Merchang this afternoon.

Marang police chief Superintendent Mohd Sofian Redzuan identified the victims as Abdul Rahim Mustaffa, 47, and his wife Norhasriah Che Osman, 46, from Pulau Kerengga.

The couple had gone out to sea in a 20-foot fibreglass boat for a fishing trip when their vessel overturned after being struck by strong waves and heavy winds.

Investigations revealed that the couple left for sea at approximately 7.45 am before encountering the dangerous conditions.

Local fishermen discovered both bodies about three to four kilometres from Pantai Merchang later that afternoon.

Norhasriah, a housewife, was recovered at 4.30 pm while her husband, a former soldier, was found fifteen minutes later.

The bodies have been sent to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for further procedures.

Mohd Sofian noted that sea conditions off Kuala Merchang have been unstable since 28 August with strong winds and choppy waters.

He advised fishermen and the public to always check weather forecasts before going out to sea to avoid similar incidents. – Bernama