Couple nabbed for stealing over RM100,000 in jewellery from shop

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a couple in Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor, in connection with the recent theft of jewellery worth about RM111,743 from a goldsmith’s shop in Shah Alam.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police also recovered the stolen jewellery following the arrest of the couple, aged 25 and 23, at 3.20 pm on Friday.

“Both suspects are unemployed and have no prior criminal records. Initial urine tests returned negative for drugs.

“The suspects have been remanded for four days until tomorrow (May 5), and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

A two-minute and 26-second CCTV clip has gone viral on TikTok, showing a man and a woman stealing a gold bracelet and ring from a jewellery store in Shah Alam.