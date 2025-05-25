PETALING JAYA: A married couple tragically lost their lives after their vehicle collided with the rear of a trailer at a traffic light intersection on Jalan Bindu, Tongkang Pechah, Johor yesterday morning.

Batu Pahat district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, reported that the incident occurred at 9.30am, Buletin TV3 reported.

The victims were identified as Mazalan Balia, 69, and his wife, Radin Pauziyah Radin Ahmad, 75.

Mazalan passed away at noon due to internal injuries, followed by his wife at 1.45pm due to severe injuries on her head, rib, and right leg.

Investigations revealed that the trailer, driven by a 44-year-old man, had stopped at the traffic light intersection when the couple’s car collided with its rear.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.