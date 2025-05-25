Kelantan police hunt four suspects in abduction of gold shop owner

TUMPAT: Kelantan police are pursuing four individuals believed to be involved in the abduction of a gold shop owner in Palekbang, Tumpat on May 20.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the suspects are believed to be hiding within the state and a large-scale operation has been launched to locate them.

“Two of the four suspects have been identified and a special task force is actively tracking them. Roadblocks have been set up across the state to locate the grey Suzuki Swift used in the incident,“ he said when contacted today.

Although the 44-year-old victim was released a few hours after the incident, investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine, which carries a prison sentence of up to seven years and a possible fine.

Mohd Yusoff urged the public to assist with the investigation, adding that police will not stop until all suspects are brought to justice.

The case went viral on social media after a video showed the suspects blocking the victim’s vehicle and forcing him into a grey Suzuki Swift.