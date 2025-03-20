SHAH ALAM: The Magistrates’ Court today extended the guardianship of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s younger brother to his current caregivers for another two months.

Lawyer Lavanesh Haresh Mahadevan, who represents the boy’s parents, said the extension allows the Social Welfare Department to assess whether custody should revert to the parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, or Zaim Ikhwan’s parents.

Lavanesh explained that his clients are seeking a court order to regain custody of their youngest child, who is currently under the care of his grandaunt and granduncle as directed by the department.

“We believe the child should be cared for by family, either his parents or grandparents. Let’s not forget that he is also an autistic child.

“I’m not sure if everyone is aware, but he requires a certain level of familiarity with his caregivers. It is not just about being with a professional or someone he barely knows, but with those who have raised him,” he told reporters after the proceedings.

Earlier, during the hearing before Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis, the Social Welfare Department recommended placing the six-year-old in a safe house, but the parents’ legal team objected to the proposal.

The court then directed both parties to discuss the matter, after which they agreed to maintain custody with the child’s current guardians pending an assessment.

The court also imposed 20 conditions, including allowing Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira a 24-hour weekly visitation period.

Additionally, financial assistance for the current guardians has been increased to RM350.

The next case mention is scheduled for May 16.